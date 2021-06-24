2,000 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in RLI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.08. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

RLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

