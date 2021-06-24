18,730 Shares in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 134.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the first quarter worth $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 38.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the first quarter valued at $126,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMDI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Titan Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Titan Medical stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Titan Medical Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.15.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan Medical Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

