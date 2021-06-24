18,729 Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on XENE shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

XENE stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.44. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.48.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

