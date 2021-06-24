$174.91 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce $174.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.90 million and the lowest is $170.05 million. Life Storage reported sales of $147.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $699.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.84 million to $715.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $744.27 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $767.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 35.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 82.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 44.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.27. 3,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,654. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

