17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.68 million-100.74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.56 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut 17 Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE YQ remained flat at $$3.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,199,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,975. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

