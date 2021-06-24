$17.86 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report $17.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.30 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $15.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $75.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.05 billion to $75.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $78.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.71. The company had a trading volume of 71,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.16. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 68,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,522,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,071,000 after acquiring an additional 54,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

