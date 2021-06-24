15,697 Shares in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESGC opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.25. Eros STX Global Co. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

