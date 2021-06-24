$142.37 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post $142.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $138.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $576.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $591.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $571.51 million, with estimates ranging from $542.70 million to $605.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMR. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. 86,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,003. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

