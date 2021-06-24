$139.58 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce sales of $139.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.07 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $551.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,564. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 30.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

