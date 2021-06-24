$138.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to announce $138.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $146.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $623.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $645.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $698.78 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

In related news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

