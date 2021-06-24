13,031 Shares in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,031 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.15% of Abraxas Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXAS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXAS stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.50. Abraxas Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves were 16.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

