$12.08 Million in Sales Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to announce $12.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.94 million to $12.30 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $8.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $52.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $52.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $68.93 million, with estimates ranging from $63.81 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million.

ITMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itamar Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $8,981,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $2,402,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 41,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

