10,587 Shares in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth $159,000.

EMD opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $14.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

