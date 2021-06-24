1,030,570 Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,030,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth $995,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DM. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00.

DM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $13.14. 21,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.31. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

