10,000 Shares in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Acquired by Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GHAC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

