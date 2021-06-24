$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.03. MarketAxess reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $457.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.24. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.