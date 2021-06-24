$1.74 EPS Expected for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will announce $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Gartner reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

IT opened at $238.27 on Monday. Gartner has a 12-month low of $114.82 and a 12-month high of $240.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.24. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.