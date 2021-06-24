$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $941.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $130,951.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lennox International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LII traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,931. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.99%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.