$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $941.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $130,951.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lennox International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LII traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,931. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.99%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

