$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Horace Mann Educators posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after buying an additional 104,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,383,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,314,000 after buying an additional 38,682 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $38.07. 132,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,149. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

