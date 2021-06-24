-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($1.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.