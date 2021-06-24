$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,314 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,699 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,435,000 after acquiring an additional 789,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,497,000 after acquiring an additional 203,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 86.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

