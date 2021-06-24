-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). Exagen reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%.

XGN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

XGN stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. The company has a market cap of $273.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.52. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 647,104 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after buying an additional 376,234 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 135,271 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

