-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $78.99 on Thursday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $84.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in I-Mab by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,016,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 877,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

