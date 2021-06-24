$0.38 EPS Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NLSN opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

