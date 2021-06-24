$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.18. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MP. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 45,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,051. MP Materials has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

