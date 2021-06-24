-$0.12 EPS Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioLineRx.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

BLRX stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

