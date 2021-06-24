$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 209.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter.

FRGI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,808. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $369.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

