$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triterras.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 8,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,894. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

