$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Zscaler posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,987 shares of company stock worth $25,535,934. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

