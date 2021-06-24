-$0.04 EPS Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. Frank’s International reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

FI stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.39. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 213,741 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frank’s International by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Frank’s International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Frank’s International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 199,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Frank’s International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.