Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.89

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.86. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 55,784 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $775.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.45.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.
