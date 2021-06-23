Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) were down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 28,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,207,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,661,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,629,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,177,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,464,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,420,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

