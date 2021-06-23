Zero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,329.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $15,329.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.34 or 0.00322399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00189943 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00107341 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001174 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,152,295 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

