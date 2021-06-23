Zacks: Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report $271.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.44 million and the highest is $271.70 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $266.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

UNIT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 50,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,364. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after buying an additional 1,847,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 297,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,028,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,287,000 after acquiring an additional 597,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

