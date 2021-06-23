Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Post $1.65 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

TYL traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $441.95. 3,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,465. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

