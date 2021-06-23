Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report sales of $272.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.00 million and the lowest is $262.30 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $123.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,866 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $81,480,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,815 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HGV traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 357,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.29. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

