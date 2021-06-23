Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.48. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on B. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of B opened at $51.74 on Friday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

