Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post $0.44 EPS

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.48. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on B. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of B opened at $51.74 on Friday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.