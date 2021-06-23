Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. 13,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,568. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $46.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.09.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

