Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. NIKE posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.51.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.86. 211,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,344,555. NIKE has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

