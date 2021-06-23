Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post $5.85 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.61. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $3.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $23.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $25.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $25.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $27.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

NYSE LAD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.83. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $140.51 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

