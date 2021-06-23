Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 over the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $7,117,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Globus Medical by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

