Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is ($0.52). Ford Motor posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. 94,518,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,763,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.22. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

