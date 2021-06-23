Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $3,992,000.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

