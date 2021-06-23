Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,168. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $764.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 314,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 95,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

