Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.34 Billion

Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report sales of $12.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.37 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $10.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $49.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $50.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $55.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.08 billion to $58.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,759,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.88. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

