Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Announce $2.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $3.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $12.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $15.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.59.

VRTX traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.11. 36,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,285. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,103 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

