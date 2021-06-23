Zacks: Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. Verra Mobility posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $2,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. 555,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,421. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

