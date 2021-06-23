Zacks: Analysts Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post $113.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.90 million. SFL posted sales of $118.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $452.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $457.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $467.53 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $486.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFL. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SFL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 786,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.08. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SFL by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after buying an additional 229,654 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 12,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100,390 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

