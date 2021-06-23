Zacks: Analysts Expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Post -$1.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($2.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protara Therapeutics.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.51).

TARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo acquired 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $10.17 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.67.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.