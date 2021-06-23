Zacks: Analysts Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will report sales of $86.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $88.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $347.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $352.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $330.44 million, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $341.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of HMST opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

